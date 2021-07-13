Five people confirmed dead in tragic crane accident in Kelowna, BC

Five people have been confirmed dead in a tragic crane accident in Kelowna, BC.

The incident took place at a Brooklyn construction site on Monday when a crane crashed into a building. Several buildings around Bernard Avenue, Bertram Street, and St. Paul Street were damaged.

The RCMP also confirmed that one person who was sent to the hospital has been released.

In a statement from the RCMP, they’ve disclosed that the bodies of the four employees of the worksite have been recovered, and the deaths have been reported to their families.

A man who was working at an adjacent building was missing and believed to be trapped under the rubble. Kelowna RCMP declared this man as deceased at a media briefing, bringing the casualty total to five.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, efforts were still being made to locate the victim’s body.

An investigation is currently underway by WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroners Service, and Kelowna RCMP.

Mission Group, the real estate developer behind the Brooklyn site that was impacted, also released a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Kelowna’s emergency service crews. Their timely and professional response to rescue and treat those impacted made a very meaningful difference.”

“Mission Group will continue to work with all investigators and authorities. Any further details or updates we can provide will be limited while the RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC conduct their investigations,” they added.