BC health officials announced 33 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,187.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 66 individuals are currently hospitalized, 14 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 10 new cases, 172 total active cases

10 new cases, 172 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: Five new cases, 254 total active cases

Five new cases, 254 total active cases Interior Health: 13 new cases, 155 total active cases

13 new cases, 155 total active cases Northern Health: One new case, 27 total active cases

One new case, 27 total active cases Island Health: Three new cases, 23 total active cases

Three new cases, 23 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, eight total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,760 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 79.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,805,541 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,130,031 of which are second doses.

145,775 people who tested positive have now recovered.