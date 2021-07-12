Emergency crews respond after crane collapses onto building in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding after a crane collapsed onto an adjacent building in downtown Kelowna.

The incident occurred on Monday morning just before 11 am. BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) tells Daily Hive that the accident is located at the 700 blocks of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street.

RCMP, first responders, and West Kelowna Fire crews are all on the scene. WorkSafeBC’s prevention and investigation teams are also responding to the incident.

West Kelowna Firefighters are assisting @IAFF953 at the crane incident in Kelowna. Hoping for a safe operation and thinking of all of those affected by this unfortunate incident. @bcpffa @IAFFNewsDesk @CastanetNews pic.twitter.com/ffkOEhx3ao — West Kelowna Fire (@IAFF4457) July 12, 2021



BCEHS says that they have 12 ground ambulances at the scene, including two critical care teams.

Two patients have been transported to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

RCMP adds that as a result of the incident, power is disrupted across much of the downtown Kelowna core.