Lakeside development with 345 homes approved for Kelowna

Kelowna City Council provided the final approvals last week for the mixed-use development of a large vacant lot at 3440 Lakeshore Road, located next to the Okanagan Lake waterfront in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The project, named Movala, by local developer Stober Group, entails two buildings with a combined total of 345 homes within 10- and 14-storey towers on top of a podium. The street level is activated by townhouse units and 22,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space.

Movala is one of Kelowna’s largest tower-based, multi-family, mixed-use residential developments outside of the city centre. The lot for development was previously a campground.

“This is an exciting time for our company, after many years of owning the land and careful consultation we look forward to building this significant residential community that is not only on a premium beachside location, but steps away from shopping, cafes, restaurants and outdoor activities,” said Dave McAnerney, CEO of Stober Group, in a statement.

“This is a showcase project for our company but also for our entirely local team that we have brought together.”

Designed by Kelowna-based Meiklejohn Architects, the tower forms have dynamic curves and terraced features that provide private outdoor living spaces for the condominiums, with extensive decks and large windows taking advantage of the panoramic lake and mountain views.

Residents will also have access to ample indoor and outdoor amenities, including a business centre with work hubs, golf simulator, fitness centre, yoga studio, library, coffee bar, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, saunas, a cabana beach club, bocce lawn, a BBQ on the outdoor platform with tables for al fresco dining, and guest suites for visitors.

Short-term rentals are not permitted at Movala.

Green infrastructure is also incorporated into the building, such as electric vehicle charging capability at every parking stall, which is a first for Kelowna.

Construction on the first phase, the 10-storey tower, begins Spring 2022 for a completion in Fall 2024.