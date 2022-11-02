A home with an elevator, marble steps, and lights that feature Egyptian crystals is just one among five of the most expensive and luxurious homes listed in Vancouver last month.

Roomvu shared the five most expensive homes in all of Vancouver in October 2022, and calling these houses glamorous would be a massive understatement.

The luxury homes range from $10.8 million to $15.8 million in cost, and here they are.

This home, listed by Regent Park Realty Inc. and Amex – Fraseridge Realty agent Ben Yao and located in Shaughnessy, was finished by Valentino, featuring a European design, including top-of-the-line materials.

High-grade chandeliers, backlit stone countertops, marble stairs and lights with Egyptian crystals merely scratch the surface of this elegant mansion.

Elegance is the operative word here, and the pictures demonstrate why. For example, it has an elevator, though we wonder why you’d use it instead of the pristine marble stairs.

The home also features an indoor swimming pool and sauna, a glorious entertainment room, and complete smart automation.

This home features seven bedrooms and 10 — yes, 10 — bathrooms. It also doesn’t lack space, boasting 9,904 sq ft. In addition, the property is nearly brand new, having been built in 2019.

While you won’t find marble stairs or an elevator at 1529 West 34th Avenue, you will still find ten bathrooms, eight bedrooms, 6,684 sq ft of space, and many luxurious amenities.

This home doesn’t lack elegance, but it’s a little more contemporary and less exotic in its design approach. Listed by RE/MAX Select Properties agent Victor Kwan, the listing calls the home a “magnificent world class mansion,” which also happens to be located in Shaughnessy.

Amenities include a home theatre, steam shower, radiant floor heating, a wet bar and a wine cellar.

You’ll never be clamouring for space in the highly spacious kitchen.

If highrise living is more your thing, meet the penthouse suite at 1028 Barclay Street, listed by Haneef Virani of Virani Real Estate Advisors.

This suite features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, 3,175 sq ft of space, high-end finishings and nearly a million dollars worth of upgrades, including a brand-new kitchen.

Almost every room features expansive views of beautiful downtown Vancouver, including the bathroom, allowing you to take a bath right next to those breathtaking views.

There’s also a rooftop deck that offers panoramic views of the city.

A 50% down payment would cost you just a measly $26,251 monthly for your mortgage.

This next home feels less like a luxurious party home and more like a traditional and warm albeit expensive home for a family.

This property is “exceptionally located” at the most western point of Point Grey, which the listing describes as away from the noise.

Listed by RE/MAX Select Properties and agent Andrea Kavanagh, the home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 6,943 sq ft of space.

The home was built in 1931 but has regular maintenance and upkeep that has helped make it look like a new property.

The home features everything a family needs, including lots of space inside and out, an in-home office, a gym, a garden patio, and more.

Last but certainly not least on this list, with a price tag of $10.8 million, is this exquisite home listed by Wei Du with Amex Broadway West Realty.

While this home might be the cheapest of the five homes on this list, it might offer the most bang for the buck. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 6,114 sq ft of space, and many luxurious amenities.

The kitchen is equipped with high-end cabinetry and appliances, and its proximity to one of the lounge areas makes it the perfect spot for entertaining.

The entertainment areas are where this home shines, with a bright golden games room that has us wishing we were invited to a party here.

The home also offers an outdoor swimming pool, wet bar, wine cellar, steam bath, and sauna.

Which of these expensive Vancouver homes would you choose if you had millions to spare?