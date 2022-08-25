If you’ve ever wondered how much the most expensive places in Vancouver cost, we’ve got you covered with this list of the five most expensive and luxurious listings in the city.

Roomvu has compiled the five most expensive places that were listed in the month of August.

The first home on the list is located in a part of Vancouver you don’t normally associate with high-end luxury mansions, the Southlands neighbourhood in South Vancouver on Marine Drive. It’s tucked away by the Fraser River near Fraser River Park.

Roomvu states that the “one-of-a-kind” living room is an enclosed bridge over a babbling stream.

This home was built in 2003 and listed three weeks ago by Macdonald Realty.

It features four-bedrooms and five-bathrooms, with 7,691 sq ft of space. There’s also a games room, a wine cellar and featuers a secondary building with a children’s quarter, exercise room, hot tub and guest room.

“Truly an exceptional resort-feel family home!”

This lovely home that features eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms is one of two you’ll see located in the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Built just three years ago and listed only two weeks ago by NU Stream Realty Inc., this home features a European design with some luxurious perks and amenities like a large entertainment room, top-of-the-line appliances, an integrated security system and that coveted A/C.

The kitchen is large with a beautiful island. There’s also a huge outdoor BBQ deck.

While this Shaughnessy home is a teeny bit less flashy than the more expensive listings you’ll see coming up on this list, it’s just as luxurious. It’s also very hard not to marvel at the kitchen.

Listed two weeks ago by eXp Realty, this home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with 6,260 sq ft of space.

Roomvu calls it a world-class mansion built with high-quality materials and workmanship. There’s also a swimming pool, jacuzzi and outdoor cabana. It also has other amenities you’d expect in an $18M mansion like a theatre room.

Located on the “most prestigious street” is this luxury gated mansion on Belmont Avenue which is located in Point Grey.

With seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 10,548 sq ft of space, to say there is ample space in this mansion would be an understatement.

The home, listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, features its own indoor swimming pool and spa, a gourmet kitchen, an entertainment room, a zen room, a karaoke room and a theatre room.

Oh, and breathtaking views. We’d expect no less for $33.8 million.

It might not come as a surprise that a penthouse suite in the tallest building in Vancouver also happens to be the most expensive.

Penthouse 2 is located inside of the luxurious Shangri-La Estates. Imagine the views from 61 floors up.

Listed just one week ago by Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd., the unit features a private poolside terrace, which roomvu suggests arguably makes it “the most prestigious penthouse residence anywhere in the city.”

The unit features three bedrooms and five bathrooms, 14-feet ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows for unobstructed views of the mountains and award-winning amenities from the Shangri-La. The space also features 4,363 sq ft of space.

If you could choose just one of these five luxurious Vancouver homes without having to worry about the cost, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.