Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Five cheapest Vancouver homes listed for under $500,000 (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 31 2022, 6:44 pm
Five cheapest Vancouver homes listed for under $500,000 (PHOTOS)
1330 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Roomvu)

If expensive living in Vancouver has got you down, we’re bringing you some of the cheapest homes to buy that have recently been made available in the city that never cheaps.

Believe it or not, despite how expensive it is to own real estate in Vancouver, there are exceptions, quite a few in fact.

Roomvu has compiled a list of the five cheapest homes to buy in Vancouver as of August, and it calls affordable housing a “precious gift.”

“This proves that living spaces can be tastefully done and wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views! And for those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy!”

310-1545 East 2nd Avenue ($322,000)

cheapest vancouver listings

Roomvu

This charming and cozy studio is the cheapest of the bunch.

cheapest vancouver

Roomvu

Listed by Rennie & Associates Realty Ltd., this building built in 1976 has been well maintained. While it only features 436 sq ft of space, it could make for a decent and affordable home.

cheapest listings vancouver

Roomvu

The building is a short walking distance away from one of Vancouver’s favourite neighbourhoods, Commercial Drive. What it lacks in size or number of rooms, it makes up for with its character and cleanliness.

Roomvu

The building has received a bunch of upgrades since 2014 including a new paint job, a new water heater, and an elevator upgrade. A parking space and storage locker are included.

602-1850 Comox Street ($350,000)

For $28,000 more than the previous listing, you get slightly more space, a private bedroom, and a location that’s just as desirable.

cheapest vancouver

Roomvu

1850 Comox Street was built in 1968. Listed by Royal Pacific Realty Corp., the unit for sale features 590 sq ft, one bedroom, and one bathroom.

cheapest vancouver

Roomvu

The building is just a block away from English Bay, Stanley Park, and tons of bars and restaurants.

Roomvu

This specific unit recently got a fresh coat of paint, receives lots of natural light, and includes an indoor pool and an exercise room among other amenities.

Roomvu

302-1330 Burrard Street ($439,900)

cheapest vancouver

Roomvu

The next unit on the list is another studio, a concrete condo in the heart of downtown Vancouver. It’s ever so slightly bigger than the other studio on this list, featuring 469 sq ft of space. The unit was built in 1982 and is currently listed by Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

Roomvu

There have also been updates to this studio unit, which now features granite countertops. There’s even a balcony.

Roomvu

It’s hard to beat this unit when it comes to location. While the unit is smaller sized, it also will offer you much smaller mortgage payments.

302-825 East 7th Avenue ($449,000)

Roomvu

This bachelor suite built in 1979 was listed by RE/MAX City Realty, and it’s apparently a lot bigger than it looks according to the listing.

cheapest vancouver listings

Roomvu

While it only offers 423 sq ft of space, the floor plan maximizes the use of that limited area.

Roomvu

The building has also received upgrades within the last 15 years like a new boiler, vinyl windows, new balconies, and new sliding doors. The building is located in the super cool neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant.

cheapest vancouver listings

Roomvu

1302-3489 Ascot Place ($469,000)

Roomvu

Last but not least (because technically it’s the most expensive) is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Joyce Station.

cheapest vancouver listings

Roomvu

The unit also features a balcony, a parking space, and a storage unit. Pictures suggest the unit allows for lots of natural light to flow in.

cheapest vancouver listings

Roomvu

Built in 1994, this specific unit features 548 sq ft of space.

Roomvu

Listed by Emily Oh Realty, the listing states that the layout is functional, and perfect for a first-time buyer.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out Roomvu’s five most expensive listings in Vancouver in August.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.