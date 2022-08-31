Five cheapest Vancouver homes listed for under $500,000 (PHOTOS)

If expensive living in Vancouver has got you down, we’re bringing you some of the cheapest homes to buy that have recently been made available in the city that never cheaps.

Believe it or not, despite how expensive it is to own real estate in Vancouver, there are exceptions, quite a few in fact.

Roomvu has compiled a list of the five cheapest homes to buy in Vancouver as of August, and it calls affordable housing a “precious gift.”

“This proves that living spaces can be tastefully done and wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views! And for those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy!”

This charming and cozy studio is the cheapest of the bunch.

Listed by Rennie & Associates Realty Ltd., this building built in 1976 has been well maintained. While it only features 436 sq ft of space, it could make for a decent and affordable home.

The building is a short walking distance away from one of Vancouver’s favourite neighbourhoods, Commercial Drive. What it lacks in size or number of rooms, it makes up for with its character and cleanliness.

The building has received a bunch of upgrades since 2014 including a new paint job, a new water heater, and an elevator upgrade. A parking space and storage locker are included.

For $28,000 more than the previous listing, you get slightly more space, a private bedroom, and a location that’s just as desirable.

1850 Comox Street was built in 1968. Listed by Royal Pacific Realty Corp., the unit for sale features 590 sq ft, one bedroom, and one bathroom.

The building is just a block away from English Bay, Stanley Park, and tons of bars and restaurants.

This specific unit recently got a fresh coat of paint, receives lots of natural light, and includes an indoor pool and an exercise room among other amenities.

The next unit on the list is another studio, a concrete condo in the heart of downtown Vancouver. It’s ever so slightly bigger than the other studio on this list, featuring 469 sq ft of space. The unit was built in 1982 and is currently listed by Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

There have also been updates to this studio unit, which now features granite countertops. There’s even a balcony.

It’s hard to beat this unit when it comes to location. While the unit is smaller sized, it also will offer you much smaller mortgage payments.

This bachelor suite built in 1979 was listed by RE/MAX City Realty, and it’s apparently a lot bigger than it looks according to the listing.

While it only offers 423 sq ft of space, the floor plan maximizes the use of that limited area.

The building has also received upgrades within the last 15 years like a new boiler, vinyl windows, new balconies, and new sliding doors. The building is located in the super cool neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant.

Last but not least (because technically it’s the most expensive) is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Joyce Station.

The unit also features a balcony, a parking space, and a storage unit. Pictures suggest the unit allows for lots of natural light to flow in.

Built in 1994, this specific unit features 548 sq ft of space.

Listed by Emily Oh Realty, the listing states that the layout is functional, and perfect for a first-time buyer.

