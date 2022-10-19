Real EstateArchitecture & DesignVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $7.7M West Vancouver "architectural masterpiece" (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Oct 19 2022, 7:51 pm
1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Propertygrams/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

Being hailed as the “most impressive luxury new build” to grace Dundarave in West Vancouver, 1509 24th Street might be the “architectural masterpiece” of your dreams.

Featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 5,230 sq ft of space, this West Vancouver mansion is a stunning piece of architecture with everything you could ever dream of in a home.

The home is brand new, built this year, and it was recently featured on Propertygrams.

Listed by Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage, this 2022-built West Vancouver mansion was designed and built by Artiman.

west vancouver architectural masterpiece

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

The listing calls it an “impeccable sophisticated contemporary residence,” and the West Vancouver “architectural masterpiece” features tons of amenities, including a south-facing patio, swimming pool, hot tub, covered lounge, a summer kitchen and “endless entertainment.”

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

The kitchen is a sight to behold if you fancy being a chef.

vancouver masterpiece

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

Oh, and the bathroom looks like something out of a boutique hotel.

west vancouver architectural masterpiece

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

It also features a sauna room, a partially finished basement, two garage spaces, and a lot that’s 7,840 sq ft.

Summer might be coming to an end soon, but this home would be perfect for poolside parties.

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

There’s even a putting green to hone your skills out back.

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

We couldn’t leave out a photo of this epic bar connected to the entertainment room downstairs.

1509 24th Street, West Vancouver (Zillow/Jonathan Yu, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty Brokerage)

Compared to other properties we’ve looked at as part of our A Look Inside series, $7.7M almost seems modest for a West Vancouver home like this one.

Let us know what you think in the comments!

