FoodBreakfast & BrunchRestaurant Openings

Oh My Toast: Korean spot for egg toast has opened in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jun 8 2023, 11:08 pm
Oh My Toast: Korean spot for egg toast has opened in Vancouver
Daryn Wright/Daily Hive | Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

A sweet new spot for Korean treats has just opened up in Vancouver’s Collingwood neighbourhood.

Oh My Toast is a Korean spot for egg toast, coffee, cookies, and other treats.

Located at 3343 Kingsway #2, this newly opened little cafe is in the space of the now shuttered Hyoga Japanese Cuisine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toasty (@oh.my_toast)

Expect super fluffy and comforting egg toasts, croffles, and other Korean-inspired treats.

You’ll find Oh My Toast open weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 7 pm.

Oh My Toast

Address: 3343 Kingsway #2, Vancouver

Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.