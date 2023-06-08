A sweet new spot for Korean treats has just opened up in Vancouver’s Collingwood neighbourhood.

Oh My Toast is a Korean spot for egg toast, coffee, cookies, and other treats.

Located at 3343 Kingsway #2, this newly opened little cafe is in the space of the now shuttered Hyoga Japanese Cuisine.

Expect super fluffy and comforting egg toasts, croffles, and other Korean-inspired treats.

You’ll find Oh My Toast open weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 7 pm.

Oh My Toast

Address: 3343 Kingsway #2, Vancouver

