Oh My Toast: Korean spot for egg toast has opened in Vancouver
Jun 8 2023, 11:08 pm
A sweet new spot for Korean treats has just opened up in Vancouver’s Collingwood neighbourhood.
Oh My Toast is a Korean spot for egg toast, coffee, cookies, and other treats.
Located at 3343 Kingsway #2, this newly opened little cafe is in the space of the now shuttered Hyoga Japanese Cuisine.
Expect super fluffy and comforting egg toasts, croffles, and other Korean-inspired treats.
You’ll find Oh My Toast open weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 7 pm.
Oh My Toast
Address: 3343 Kingsway #2, Vancouver