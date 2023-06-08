Wick's Cafe: Longtime neighbourhood spot is a real hidden gem

No matter how long you live and eat in this city, there are always new places to discover – even if they’ve actually been around for a while.

Such is the case with Wick’s Cafe, a little spot located in deep Marpole at 1300 W 73rd Avenue.

You almost wouldn’t even know this place is nearly on the edge of Vancouver’s city limits, with its cozy neighbourhood vibes in an area that feels quiet, lush, and residential.

Wick’s Cafe is on the corner in the same small strip mall as Cafe de L’Orangerie and Bespoke & Sushi – each a hidden food gem in its own right.

Having been in the neighbourhood for nearly 20 years now, Wick’s Cafe has its fair share of regulars, with folks who return every single day to enjoy the cafe’s housemade pastries, sandwiches, breakfast bagels, and huge drink menu.

We decided to check out the spot in person and what we found was fantastic food in a welcoming environment with a diverse range of clientele – the mark of a real neighbourhood gem.

Known in particular for its huge array of cheesecake offerings, with flavours like Cloud (made with lemon and butterfly pea flowers), Chai, London Fog, and Vietnamese Egg Coffee, Wick’s is as much a spot for sweets as it is for satisfying savoury lunches.

The most popular items on the menu are the Korean BBQ Rib sandwiches, which are smoked in-house, and the Pho Beef Sandwich, inspired by the Vietnamese dish and served alongside a small bowl of delicious soup.

Wick’s also has a hefty display case of pastries, like its massive fresh-baked apple turnover – a real sleeper hit with the most perfect level of sweetness and spice.

As for its drink options, Wick’s offers both iced and hot drinks, with standard espresso offerings as well as more creative, unique options. Think the Hedgehog (with hazelnut), red lattes (caffeine-free and made with Rooibos tea), and Spanish lattes (made either hot or cold).

In addition to its lunch items, Wick’s also offers breakfast bagels and wraps in options like Southwestern Egg and Thai Chicken and has plenty of options for both vegetarians and vegans.

After trying a few of Wick’s sweet and savoury options (did we mention absolutely everything here is made in-house?), it became abundantly clear why this cozy spot has stuck around for so long and why it has such a dedicated base of regular customers.

We’ll certainly be returning again – because someone’s gotta try all the cheesecakes.

Wick’s Cafe

Address: 1300 W 73rd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram