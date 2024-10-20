Fish appear on flooded roads in Metro Vancouver

Not only did the atmospheric river flood parts of Metro Vancouver, causing flooded streets, landslides, and a sinkhole, but it also resulted in some unusual sightings.

As the rain poured down in Coquitlam, one person at Partington Creek spotted moving objects on the flooded road. It turned out that those were fish.

In a video shared on Reddit, one user filmed the area around Partington Creek and included various clips of the flooding. Around the 20-second mark, they included a clip showing a sign that reads, “Salmon habitat, please protect your resource.”

Directly below the sign, the stream can be seen overflowing as the person filming captures a fish swimming in the flooded road.

A similar scene was spotted in Maple Ridge, where one person on TikTok shared a video of a fish swimming through a flooded area.

Many people in the region have had a difficult weekend after Saturday’s atmospheric river storm caused rapid flooding in some areas.

There remains a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver as ECCC expects heavy rain at times that will continue through Sunday afternoon.