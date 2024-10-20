People kayak in flooded street as atmospheric river slams Vancouver

People kayak on a flooded street during an atmospheric river storm on October 19, 2024. (Stealthyshot/Reddit)

Some people brought out their kayaks to paddle through flooded streets Saturday after an atmospheric river brought heavy rainfall to the Lower Mainland.

Two kayakers are seen on video floating in a flooded street near a park. A dog trots up through the huge puddle to greet one of them. Both the kayakers wear rain jackets as precipitation continues to fall.

“My dad making the most out of this rain,” Reddit user Stealthyshot captured the video.

The user told Daily Hive their stepmother sent them the video Saturday.

The video quickly gained traction online, with one user commenting the kayakers were “the same people who ski the roads when it snows an inch.”

Others urged the kayakers to be cautious, wondering if the water could be dirty or hiding a downed wire.