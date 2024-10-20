Here's when the rain in Vancouver is forecast to end

Rapid flooding, landslides, and a sinkhole were all triggered yesterday as an atmospheric river storm hit Metro Vancouver. However, Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts that even more rain will fall on Sunday before the storm tapers off.

Some people were even seen kayaking on Saturdays to get around parts of the region as water on the roads rose about halfway as high as parked cars. Even fish were seen swimming on a submerged road.

Unfortunately, the weather is expected to get worse before it gets better.

Last night, the weather agency issued a rainfall warning for Vancouver, “A second pulse of rain is expected Sunday before the rain ends late Sunday.”

Weather ahead

In an updated statement Sunday, ECCC said an additional 20 to 40 mm of rainfall is expected by this afternoon.

Monday will likely also be wet and gloomy in Vancouver, but ECCC predicts the rain will be much lighter than it was this weekend.

After, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be dry days with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thankfully, the break from the rain lasts until Thursday, giving people in Vancouver some time to recuperate from the heavy rain this weekend.

However, by Thursday evening, rain is predicted to return until Saturday.

Advice for heavy Sunday rain

In the meantime, the amount of this Sunday’s rainfall could lead to hazards like localized flooding—swollen rivers and creeks, water pooling on roads, increased risk of hydroplaning, reduced visibility while driving, and minor coastal flooding.

ECCC advised, “Ensure that drains are clear of leaves and debris. ” It added, “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Drivers are being warned that their visibility could be reduced while driving, so they should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

“Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” ECCC said.

About 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall in the Sea-to-Sky corridor, Squamish, Whistler, and Highway 99, so ECCC put out another rainfall warning for Squamish to Whistler.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” ECCC said.

You can keep up to date with the latest advisories from the River Forecast Centre here.