Flood water on some Burnaby roads halfway as high as cars

Metro Vancouver was hit with an atmospheric river storm Saturday that caused rapid flooding in some areas.

One part of Burnaby saw roads flood quickly with water coming about halfway as high as parked cars.

A Daily Hive reader sent in photos of water nearly coming in the windows of cars in the area. She was on her way back from a trip to Costco, saying roads went from relatively clear to flooded during her grocery trip.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts heavy rain to continue for the rest of the weekend. The storm has more precipitation on the way for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound.

By the end of the weekend, ECCC predicts up to 150 millimetres of rain will have fallen on the Vancouver area.

“A second pulse of rain is expected Sunday before the rain ends late Sunday,” ECCC said in its rainfall waring.

The severe downpour brought flooding, a sinkhole, and landslides to the Lower Mainland. It has also made drinking water cloudy in eastern parts of Metro Vancouver due to runoff entering reservoirs. Metro Vancouver says it’s increased treatment and disinfection efforts and that water remains safe to drink.