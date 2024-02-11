Vancouver dog stars in Super Bowl ad alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin

A local dog is on her way to becoming a canine celebrity as she will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial alongside professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Three years ago Sunday, Tanner Ebach took Memphis home as a puppy and soon came to love her calming attitude. Little did she know her dog was destined for fame.

“She’s very chill. She’s not very affected by her surroundings,” Ebach said, which is a big part of why Memphis started to land film gigs.

After taking her pet to obedience and agility classes, the two met an animal trainer took notice of Memphis’ calm demeanour and began to secure opportunities for the mastiff- shepherd-Great Pyrenees cross.

After her first gig in a Sephora Christmas commercial, the three-year-old pup landed the Kawasaki Ridge vehicle “Big Game” ad, which was shot in Vancouver.

Ebach notes the ad shared on YouTube may be slightly cut when aired during the Super Bowl.

Memphis’ latest gig has been a shoot for the comedy series Animal Control, starring Joel McHale.

“I feel like she just has her own separate private life at this point,” Ebach said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astro, Memphis & Blue (@astromemphisandblue)



Super Bowl LVIII, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is this Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 PT.

Don’t know where to watch the Super Bowl? Check out Daily Hive’s previous article listing how to catch the game, celebrity-filled commercials and the halftime show featuring R&B legend Usher.