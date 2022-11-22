We’ve all heard about the robot servers in and around town, but here’s something even more amazing: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day.

The quick-service restaurant concept boasts a contactless ordering system via automat (vending machine vibes) where customers get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers.

The morsels are inspired by classic diner dishes and come in varieties like Philly cheesesteak, cheeseburger, chicken parm, and peanut butter and jelly.

The brand also offers a selection of spring rolls, bowls, soups, and even dessert dumplings.

This concept currently operates locations around New York, and now, it’s officially coming to Canada.

The award-winning dumpling franchise has signed a deal for eight units in Vancouver. This is Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s first international franchise agreement, Dished has learned.

At the helm of this agreement is franchisee Grace Lovret, a native New Yorker.

“After experiencing the amazing food, I invited Stratis to be a guest on my Podcast on iHeart Radio. Hearing Stratis talk about this incredibly innovative concept and his plans to expand to more markets nationally and internationally, I knew it was an opportunity I could not pass up,” said Lovret.

“It’s an exciting time for Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, and I am looking forward to being part of the brand’s international growth story and bringing the brand into one of my favourite places, Vancouver.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (@brooklyndumplingshop)

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is coming to Vancouver in partnership with franchise development company, Fransmart.

Fransmart is also behind franchise growth for brands like The Halal Guys, Curry Up Now, and Duff’s Cakemix to name a few.

With this partnership, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop says it’s aiming to rapidly expand with more than 80 units in development and more international growth in the future too.

The brand is projected to have 250 units in development within the next two years.

“This will no doubt be the first of many international deals for the brand and we look forward to closing more deals to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to even more Canadian territories,” said Morfogen

“Grace’s strong business background makes her a perfect partner for our first venture outside the United States.”

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know the addresses for all the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop locations. Stay tuned!