Father’s Day is coming up and we want to make sure you’re ready to treat dad to a fun day out!

There are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver that your pop, grandfather, or any of the fantastic fathers in your life. So let’s get to it!

Here are 10 things to do with your dad in Metro Vancouver this Father’s Day.

What: Fatherhood can be a roller coaster of an experience, so why not take him to ride one at Playland! There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online

What: Calling all car buffs. Il Centro’s Classica Auto Italiana is a stunning display of classic Italian automobiles and motorcycles. There will also be food and drinks for sale during the auto show, but make sure to not spill anything.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Take dad out to the ballgame! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds from June 14 to 19, with a giveaway on Father’s Day. The first 500 dads with a child present will receive a special commemorative hat.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: First pitch at 1:05 pm

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $25 per seat, purchase online

What: Ron James is an award-winning standup who has nine one-hour comedy specials and five seasons of his own series, The Ron James Show, under his belt. His first book, All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road, was released last fall, and he’s back at the Centennial Theatre with his latest show.



When: June 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $62.50, purchase online

What: The inaugural Vancouver Greek Film Festival (VGFF), presented by The Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC and The Cinematheque, is a celebration of film as art. Organizers say that it will feature an eclectic offering of contemporary and classic Greek films. VGFF 2022 is curated into four streams and the opening night film is Zorba the Greek.

When: June 16 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Single tickets: general (18+) $14, senior (65+) $12, student $10. Ticket packs: 5 pack for $50 or 10 pack $90. Purchase online

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No license is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes there will be beer.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: A three-week-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 21st Anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 12 to July 3, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online