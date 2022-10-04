MASSIVE Lotto Max draw has a total of $117 million in prizes up for grabs

Tuesday’s Lotto Max has a total of $117 million in prizes up for grabs, making it one of the biggest draws in the game’s history.

The massive $70 million jackpot from August has yet to be claimed, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

That means the amount of top prizes for tonight’s draw has increased, and so do your chances.

That face you make when you’re ready to #DreamToTheMAX💭 Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $70 Million plus an est. 47 MAXMILLIONS! Do you have your ticket? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/LUXp2L6wGD — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 3, 2022

In addition to the jackpot, players can win some of the estimated 47 $1 million MaxMillion prizes.

While that may seem like a crazy amount of MaxMillions, OLG told Daily Hive that that’s not even the highest number of prizes that have ever been available.

“The record number of MaxMillion we have had is 70 – that happened for two draws in 2021 – the June 18th draw and the June 22nd draw,” stated spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

“So the offering was a $70 million jackpot, plus 70 MaxMillions, which is $140 million in top prizing. That is the record.”

Tonight’s draw ties in fourth place for the largest amount of top prizes with a June 8, 2021 draw which also totalled $117 million.

Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca, or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre