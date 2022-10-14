"She said we had to have a talk and I thought I was in trouble": Couple wins $1M in lottery

It’s about to be an even more wonderful retirement for one Ontario couple who won the lottery.

Brampton residents Peter and Sandra Crosby have been married for 44 years and have been playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max regularly.

After purchasing a lottery ticket for the September 10 Lotto 6/49 draw, Sandra decided to check the results.

“I called OLG’s win line to hear the winning numbers and I didn’t realize I had matched the guaranteed prize draw numbers until after,” she said, unaware that they had actually won the Guaranteed $1 million prize. “I thought there was a mistake, so I called the number again and I was overwhelmed and in disbelief.”

So she told her husband the news.

“Sandra said we had to have a talk and I thought I was in trouble,” recalled Peter, laughing.

That’s when she told him that they had won a million dollars.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Peter, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their big cheque. “I had to check for myself.”

Now a million dollars richer, the couple said that they’re looking forward to using the money to enjoy their retirement.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Peter.

The winning ticket was purchased at Market on Fairview Road in Barrie.