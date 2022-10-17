"I was very happy!": Massive lotto win means Canadian man can become a homeowner

With a last name like “Treasure” maybe it was in the stars for this BC man to win big in a recent lottery draw.

Bryon Treasure was at his friend’s house when he scanned his ticket and was shocked to discover he had won the $500,000 Extra prize in the Lotto Max draw.

He says the first word out of his mouth was “holy” after he processed his good fortune.

He then made a very memorable phone call.

“I told my girlfriend first and she didn’t believe me,” he said.

The Kelowna resident, who loves to take road trips to the west coast, says he plans to “splurge” on his next trip to Vancouver by staying at a fancy hotel.

He says after that, he hopes to buy a home in the near future and help his family.

“I was thinking about my kids’ future when I bought the ticket and the ability to purchase a home,” he said.

“I was very happy!”

Treasure bought his winning ticket at the Canco on Highway 33 East in Kelowna. He’s among the many BC lottery players who have redeemed more than $36 million in winnings from Extra and more than $140 million from Lotto Max.