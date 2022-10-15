With a giant jackpot and tons of extra prizes, it’s an exciting time to be a Lotto Max player.

There was no jackpot winner in the most recent draw and the big pot continues to go unclaimed, as it has since August 12, 2022. It’s reached its maximum $70 million pot, but prize money continues accumulating in the form of Maxmillions.

This is the second-biggest prize pool in Lotto Max history. The record-setting June 18 and June 22 draws in 2021 saw the prize grow to $140 million.

The Friday, October 14 draw dished out Maxmillion prizes across Canada, making millionaires out of dreamers.

In BC, lottery tickets sold in Kelowna, Victoria, North Vancouver, and Langley won Maxmillion prizes. In the Prairies, five winning tickets were sold in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina, and Saskatchewan.

There was one winner in the Atlantic Provinces, three in Quebec, and nine in Ontario.

How would you #DreamtoTheMAX if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 60 MAXMILLIONS? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/hPrYfmuXgp — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 13, 2022

The next draw will be on Tuesday, October 18, where close to $132 million is up for grabs – a $70 million jackpot and $62 million Maxmillions.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.