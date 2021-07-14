3 popular new fast-food fried chicken items you need to try

If you haven’t noticed, everyone seems to be obsessed with fast-food fried chicken.

That sounds like an exaggeration, but it’s quite evident that this crunchy, juicy, and filling delicacy has taken off with mainstream brands more than ever before.

It’s not like fried chicken at fast-food restaurants is a new concept; in fact, there are some sandwiches we’ve been eating for decades.

But, recently, this offering is reaching new heights in popularity, and the chains are noticing and dropping some new varieties of crispy fried goodness for us foodies.

Here are three brand new fast-food fried chicken items you need to try soon.

And the delicious new fast-food items just keep coming. McDonald’s Canada officially launched a new chicken handheld across the country. The Spicy Habanero Chicken McMuffin and the Spicy Habanero Bacon N’ Egg McMuffin are now available for a limited time. These eats are up for order at McDonald’s Canada locations while supplies last.

Hot diggity dog, A&W has officially launched its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich across Canada for a limited time. Last summer, this handheld was being tested as a new and exclusive product in Toronto restaurant locations. Now, it’s available nationwide.

Popeyes is launching something that’s just as exciting as that viral chicken sandwich, in our humble opinion, anyway: chicken nuggets. Described as juicy, crispy, and poppable pieces, Popeyes chicken nuggets are hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk. The bites are then fried up fresh, just like the brand’s other flagship fried dishes.

Nuggets will be available in a classic flavour and can be paired with Popeyes sauces like Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Wild Honey Mustard, and Sweet Heat. These morsels will be available in packs of 4 to 36 pieces starting July 27.