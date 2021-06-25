Kraft Dinner brings back its Cotton Candy flavour boost

Kraft Dinner has done it again!

The mac and cheese dish now offers six different flavour boosts, each one bolder than the next.

After the success of their eccentric flavours like Pumpkin Spice and sweet Candy KD, Kraft Dinner has decided to kick it up a notch with new flavour packet options.

Our new Poutine Flavour Boost blends cheesy KD with the taste of cheesy poutine. Just make KD, stir in the Flavour Boost and you got what Canada would taste like if you could eat it. https://t.co/AM0oeiWZKC pic.twitter.com/hJJjlReS0w — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

They include a poutine flavoured mac and cheese, Jalapeño, Butter Chicken, Buffalo Wings and even Cotton Candy KD Boost.

These flavour boosts are easy to use. Kraft Dinner connoisseurs simply stir in the packet and change up the game.

They are now available for purchase at grocery stores across Canada or on Kraft’s website.