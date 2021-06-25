Kraft Dinner brings back its Cotton Candy flavour boost

FoodFood News

Kraft Dinner has done it again!

The mac and cheese dish now offers six different flavour boosts, each one bolder than the next.

After the success of their eccentric flavours like Pumpkin Spice and sweet Candy KD, Kraft Dinner has decided to kick it up a notch with new flavour packet options.

They include a poutine flavoured mac and cheese, Jalapeño, Butter Chicken, Buffalo Wings and even Cotton Candy KD Boost.

Kraft dinner flavour boosr

Kraft Dinner Canada

These flavour boosts are easy to use. Kraft Dinner connoisseurs simply stir in the packet and change up the game.

They are now available for purchase at grocery stores across Canada or on Kraft’s website.

