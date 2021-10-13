13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Vancouver

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

The spooky season is upon us and your little ghouls and goblins are ready to celebrate Halloween!

Good thing Vancouver is filled with amazing Halloween events to enjoy with the family all month long.

From pumpkin patches to the Parade of Lost Souls, scary storytelling and more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Here’s our list of 13 Family Fun Halloween events to check out with the family this October!

What: Spooky season is here, meaning many of the Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are open for the season. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in the patch. Keep in mind that many of these pumpkin patches are incorporating coronavirus safety precautions, so visits might look a little different compared to previous years.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches near Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of pumpkin patches online

What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit and is the perfect place for families to enjoy some spooky fun. From now until October 25, visit Kids Market’s Main Stairwell Middle Landing to enter the Guess The Pumpkin’s Weight contest. On October 17, drop by between 12 to 3 pm to create your own Lollipop Ghost decoration. And on the big day, visit the Kid’s market between 11 am to 2 pm and snap a spooky selfie and receive a loot bag.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited on an underground adventure of riddles and clues to discover lost pirate treasure. Then explore the Witches’ Lair, Terror Lab, and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard and check out the Spooky Skeleton Science Show and photo booth.

When: October 23 and 24, October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $15-$25. Members, as well as children 2 and under, are free. Purchase online

What: A Vancouver Halloween parade called the Parade of Lost Souls is set to return to the city on Saturday, October 30. This year, there will be three parade waves that follow The Carnival Band on the route, as well as flash dance mobs for coordinated dances to songs like “Time Warp” and “Thriller.” You can also sign up for dance workshops in advance to learn the choreography ahead of time.

The first procession at 7 pm, the Parade of Little Souls, is a more family-friendly experience. There’s also an after-party at the nearby Wise Hall for continued adults-only Halloween revelry.

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: In annual Halloween fashion, Maan Farms is back with its Fall Festival, including “the scariest corn maze in Canada.” Pitch Black, the Bloodied Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest are perfect for older children who are ready to be frightened. Guests are required to be at least 10 years or older. Minors must be accompanied by adults.

There will also be a selection of fall snacks to enjoy. Signature favourites like their double pumpkin spice cream, pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes, and apple cider slushies are back. Guests will also be able to enjoy freshly popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, Mama Maan’s samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: various, available online

What: Vancouver Mysteries’ Halloween Mystery Nights invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each player receive a unique super power for the adventure. For ages 8 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

When: Daily until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: Throughout the month of October, Steveston Village in Richmond is being taken over by scarecrows for the annual Steveston Scarecrow Crawl. Dozens of scarecrows are the first point of contact outside many of the village’s merchants, and the best scarecrow will win a $1,000 prize. Perfect for autumn selfies.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Steveston Village

Cost: Free

What: Held at Bear Creek Park, the Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train is a spooky celebration for all ages. Go on a daytime ride through a decorated forest and receive a treat and a pumpkin during your journey. Or travel through the haunted forest in the evening and hope that Chainsaw Charlie doesn’t get you! The Pumpkin Train is open to all ages while the Scream Train is recommended for ages 12 and up.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Pumpkin Train), 6:30 to 10 pm (Scream Train)

Where: Break Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $11.50 per person and under the age of 2 are free (Pumpkin Train), $14.70 per person (Scream Train). More info and tickets online

What: The new Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium this October are ready to welcome visitors to a family-friendly seasonal experience you’ll love. You can explore the Trick-or-Trout maze where you have to find your way out of the kelp forest. Plus, you can catch the new SCOOB! 4D Experience® in the theatre in between meeting a few of the more than 65,000 creatures who call the aquarium home. On Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, expect dress-up days where you can wear your costume.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Richmond’s Lavenderland has transformed into Harvestland and Wizardland. Explore Harvestland and discover a variety of unique and fun autumn decorations. Then head into Wizardland to decorate your own wand and create other crafts. There will also be food trucks and a candy shop onsite.

When: October 16 and 17, October 23 and 24, October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: Times TBD

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $10, free for children under 3. Free small pumpkin with purchase of ticket. Purchase online

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales takes place on select evenings between October 15 and November 7, 2020. Attendees will have their choice of either a two or three-hour program, in which local storytellers share eerie stories, all while leading the group through the historic village at night. The 6 pm tours are the only ones where ages 17-years-old and under are permitted to attend Grave Tales, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: Select evenings from October 15 until November 7, 2020

Time: 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: $17, $22 or $29.50. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 604-513-4824 (credit cards only) or in-person (cash, debit or credit card) at the visitor center.

What: The Burnaby Village Museum is doing a new event this year that promises to transform its 10 acre space into an illuminated land of illusions for the spooky season. The all-ages Eerie Illusions experience will pull you into a unique self-guided walk using “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects” to transform you, according to the event website.

The new walk through is designed to take anywhere from 45 to 65 minutes to complete and will run rain or shine. There will be food trucks on site selling popcorn and candy apples, plus the Burnaby Village Museum café will be open for takeout eats.

When: October 22 to October 31

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm or 6 pm to 10 pm, time dependent on date

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children 2 to 12 years old, free for children under 2. Purchase online

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet spooky sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials. There are games, crafts, activities and more to enjoy all month long, with costumes encouraged on Halloween weekend.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Regular admission applies: Adults $11, Youth (6-17) $7, Free for society members