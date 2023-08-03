The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is known for its over-the-top themed teas – from its stunning seasonal cherry blossom service to its pop art extravaganza, this spot doesn’t do anything halfway.

One of its most popular offerings, though, is its Afternoon Tea in the Window service.

Finally returning for the season, Afternoon Tea in the Window is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by Vancouver-based fashion illustrator Mandy Lau.

The art display and table also happen to be set up right inside the hotel’s street-level window display on West Georgia Street.

Kicking off on Friday, August 11, the special experience will be available Monday through Friday with seatings at 11 am and 2 pm.

Afternoon Tea in the Window is only available through the summer and is certainly a unique chance for folks to see the city from a completely different perspective.

As for the tea itself, guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served house-baked buttermilk scones and golden sultana scones alongside clotted cream and strawberry preserves.

There will also be tea sandwiches with fillings like foie gras and duck rillettes, tomato tartlets, smoked salmon, and more. As for the sweets to finish things off, the service includes items from the hotel’s pastry shop, such as lemon meringue, cheesecake, and hazelnut opera cake.

This limited-time tea is $120 per person and reservations can be made online right now.

Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.

This experience is super limited, so don’t wait to book.

Afternoon Tea in the Window

When: Starting Friday, August 11; Mondays through Fridays at 11 am and 2 pm through the summer

Where: 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person