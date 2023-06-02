Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is back at it with a new creative and immersive Afternoon Tea service for the summer. This time, the tea salon in the hotel’s restaurant, Notch8, has become a Pop Art paradise.

“Art of Afternoon Tea” can be booked now until Monday, September 4.

Reservations are available Wednesday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

We have Notch8 Head Chef Danai Hongwanishkul to thank for the menu and Koncept Events for the venue design.

The space features avant-garde decor, and all the sips and bites are inspired by iconic pop art pieces from the 20th century.

Colours, shapes, and textures have all been taken into account here, as you may notice.

Kick off your service with a delectable scone duo: Sultana and Classic Buttermilk served with chantilly cream and strawberry preserve.

From there, some savoury selections on the menu include Tomato “Soup” and an “Everything Burger” meatball slider with aged cheddar and red onion jam, and the “Pumpkin,” aka a miso glazed pumpkin with herb crumb and balsamic pearls.

Now on to the sweet side of things. Tea lovers can expect a Banana Eclair, the “Opera Rock” made from joconde sponge, dark chocolate, hazelnut cream, and a graffiti glaze, and the “Blank Canvas” which is white chocolate cheesecake served with mango and raspberry “paints”, to name a few.

All of these eats can be enjoyed alongside Lot 35 Tea selections or wine, bubbles, sake, and carefully curated tea cocktails in a room decked out to the max.

This service is $74 per person. Check out the full menu, and be sure to book your reservation.

You can also order this spread to-go, so there are lots of ways to celebrate this season.

Art of Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online