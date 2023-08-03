A longtime staple of Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood, The Diamond, is nearly ready to close its doors for good.

In early July, Dished shared the news that the cocktail bar would be closing at the end of that month – but turns out we all get one more chance to say our farewells.

The 6 Powell Street spot has shared that after dedicated patrons called for “one more round,” the bar has been able to negotiate one more week of business before calling it quits, according to a post shared to its Instagram account.

“We can’t tell you what the last two weeks have meant to us. We knew this place was incredibly special to us, but didn’t know how deep it went for you,” The Diamond says.

When the bar originally shared it would be closing, it said that “after 14 years of last calls, we’ve finally reached ours,” an end that was prompted by the passing of the building’s owner.

It revealed one of the keys to its success over the last decade was the relationship with said owner, “Diamond” Jack Wiley. Wiley mentored the team and apparently loved the space – always giving fair deals.

“It was a labour of love for a craft and the people who practice it, a love for all of those who imbibe, a local bar and an international must stop,” the bar said.

“The sale finalizes after [this] week so our last night will be August 6th, to make sure that those folks who didn’t get in, can,” The Diamond shared. Reservations are highly recommended.

The Diamond will serve its last round – for real this time – on August 6 after welcoming more than two million guests over the years.

With files from Megan Devlin.