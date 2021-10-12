H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio is officially going to be back in action soon, and this year it’s promising to be better than ever before.

The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 28, 2021, through winter 2022.

That means in a matter of weeks people will be chilling out in the magical snow globes soaking in the winter vibes (and festive cocktails, which we are here for).

Reservations for this highly anticipated seasonal event will open on October 18 at 4 pm. Guests can book for up to eight people, and there’s a minimum spend (not including taxes & gratuity) that is prepaid at the time of making your reservation.

The minimum spend varies depending on service and the booking date.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

So there you have it, mark your calendar and be sure to check out this seasonal delight!

When: October 28, 2021, through winter 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations