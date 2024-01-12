Hot Deal: Evo Car Share offers free minutes during Vancouver cold snap

Evo Car Share members looking to warm up from Vancouver’s chilly temperatures can now do so for free in one of the vehicles, at least for a little while.

The popular car share company recently notified customers through the Evo app that it is providing five minutes free so that they can “escape the cold.”

“Forecast calls for FREE mins,” the notification exclaimed. All members need to do is enter the promo code “CHILL” on their account on the app.

It’s been a busy start to the new year for Evo Car Share with its recent “home zone” expansion into some of Burnaby’s residential neighbourhoods.

This adds to Evo’s existing services at designated parking lots at the Burnaby campuses of BCIT and SFU, as well as Metrotown and Brentwood.

However, it’s not all fun and games for Evo drivers, as a badly battered vehicle received attention on social media for the condition in which it was returned.

Of course, if you do take advantage of the Evo promo code, make sure you drive carefully out there. Things can get a little icy (and a lot dicey) very quickly on your commute.

With files from Kenneth Chan and Amir Ali