A badly battered Vancouver Evo Car Share vehicle is getting some attention on social media for the condition in which it was returned.

When returning an Evo vehicle, ensuring it’s returned with all four tires is likely something the Vancouver carshare company expects.

A car parked near South Granville was returned with a missing front tire and other damage incurred. Photos of the vehicle were shared anonymously to the Facebook group Metro Vancouver Learns to Park and Drive.

Many have theories about what happened, while others don’t seem to be big fans of Evo drivers.

Some have suggested that whoever caused the damage, if it was indeed the previous driver of the impacted vehicle, was driving impaired. Others thought that maybe someone else caused the damage to the car after it had already been parked.

“Probably happened on New Year’s,” one Facebook user said.

Someone else’s theory was that the driver drove drunk, “crashed into something high enough to clear the bumper, and then drove home on a flat tire that eventually broke apart.”

Others suggested that Evo drivers simply don’t care.

“Just a typical Evo driver, doing typical Evo driver things.”

“Those sh**ty Evo drivers scare the s**t out of me.”

Another user said of Evo, “They attract the worst kind of drivers.”

According to Evo’s terms of service, when it comes to vehicle damage, users must report the damage and, if at fault, pay a deductible of $1,000.

“If the Member Agreement is broken during the time the damage was caused, the deductible is not applicable, and the full amount of the damage to the Evo will be the Member’s responsibility, and the user’s Membership may also be terminated,” Evo states.

Evo Car Share responds

Evo told Daily Hive that the vehicle was being used by an Evo member who reported the accident.

“We took the car out of service right away and it’s now at an autobody shop for repairs.”

Evo also informed Daily Hive that VPD is investigating and that they’re waiting for the next steps from the police.

We’ve contacted Vancouver police for comment.