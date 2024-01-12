Here's when a freshly frozen Vancouver is going to thaw out

Over the last 48 hours, Vancouver has become freshly frozen, but don’t fret, as the city will start to thaw out fairly soon before another push of cold comes in.

As of 10 am, The Weather Network has Vancouver feeling like a frigid -24°C, cold enough to be called one of the coldest places in the entire country.

Thankfully, the harsh cold should start to let up sometime next week, at least relatively speaking.

This weekend, temperatures will start to climb a fair bit with partly sunny skies.

However, an Arctic outflow warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) will still be in effect through Sunday morning.

“Wind chill values will likely moderate Saturday afternoon, but wind chill values may remain near -10°C to -20°C through Sunday morning,” ECCC’s warning states.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to feel like -8°C, but that doesn’t factor in the wind chill mentioned in the Arctic outflow warning, so things could feel even colder.

Sunday is forecasted to feel like -3°C.

On Monday, things finally get above freezing, but temperatures will once again dip below overnight.

On Tuesday, there’s more snow in the forecast, but only two to four cm is predicted to fall. Things warm up again after that, with temperatures up to 7°C next Friday.

How have you been keeping warm in frozen Vancouver?