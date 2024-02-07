Hullo Ferries announces more frequent sailings and expanded bag policies

Hullo Ferries is providing passengers with more flexibility with their baggage, but for a fee.

Starting in March 2024, passengers will be able to bring onboard up to three large bags or one piece of sports gear — such as golf clubs, skis, or a snowboard — that will be stored in a designated area.

Passengers are urged to book and reserve the designated spots for large bags in advance, as there is limited space onboard.

The ferry company’s existing policy of enabling passengers to bring both a personal item and a carry-on sized bag for free will continue.

“We’re continually enhancing our services to improve the guest experience and better meet the needs of our community. Our guests have told us they want more sailings, flexibility, and the opportunity to travel with larger bags and sports gear,” said Hullo Ferries CEO Alastair Caddick.

“With our terminal conveniently located in downtown Vancouver, people can use Hullo to connect to cruises at Canada Place or hop on the SkyTrain to connect to YVR.”

In an email to Daily Hive Urbanized upon inquiry, Hullo Ferries also shared they are currently testing a system to secure electric wheelchairs onboard. They are in the process of piloting electric wheelchairs on one of the two vessels to determine the system’s reliability and effectiveness. At a later date, passengers will be able to reserve a spot online for electric wheelchairs.

At this time, there is no update on the company’s policies for e-scooters and e-bikes.

Additionally, Hullo Ferries announced today seasonal changes to the frequencies of its high-speed passenger ferries between downtown Vancouver and the Nanaimo Port Authority near downtown Nanaimo.

Between March and May 2024, Hullo Ferries will generally operate six roundtrip sailings (12 sailings) on most days, representing a significant increase from the current frequencies level and the maximum regular frequencies the service has operated with since it first launched in August 2023. There will be extra late-night sailings from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo on select dates to provide Vancouver Island residents with a way to get home after a concert or sports games.

In less than six months, Hullo Ferries has already recorded 150,000 passengers. Caddick notes that they are currently in the process of hiring additional staff to help meet the “incredible demand” for their service.