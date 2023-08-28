Evolve public e-bike share expanded to SFU Burnaby campus

Rushing across campus between classes or trying to catch a bus? Just in time for the new school year, BCAA has partnered with Simon Fraser University (SFU) to bring its Evolve public e-bike share service to the Burnaby Mountain campus.

A fleet of 30 e-bikes are now available across campus, found at nine designated parking zones at major destinations frequented by students, staff, and visitors, according to a release.

Through the same Evo Car Share smartphone app, users can access the Evolve e-bike share service to see where the nearest device is, book it, and ride it around campus and the surrounding area.

“I’m thrilled by the addition of e-bikes to our Burnaby campus ahead of the fall semester. I can’t wait to see another environmentally friendly way to get across campus,” said Martin Pochurko, vice president of finance and administration for SFU, in a statement.

“As our campus community continues to grow, it’s important that we have sustainable and active transportation options to improve livability and make Burnaby Mountain a more connected and vibrant place to live, work and study.”

Trips using their e-bikes must start and end at Evolve’s designated parking locations around campus and remain within bike lanes and designated paved paths. For safety reasons, the Academic Quadrangle courtyard and Convocation Mall are off-limits, with geofencing technology through the Evo app automatically eliminating the power of the e-bikes when riders take the devices onto banned areas.

Furthermore, their e-bikes have a speed limit of up to 25 km/hr, and each device comes with a helmet.

The cost to use the service is $0.35 per minute or $12.99 per hour, plus an additional $1.25 unlocking fee per trip. Frequent riders can subscribe for $9.99 per month.

The nine Evolve e-bike parking stations are located at NE Transportation Centre, SW Transportation Centre, Town & Gown Square, University High Street, Fraser International College, Dining Commons Entrance, Dining Commons Patio, Water Tower, and Courtyard Residence.

Evolve launched in 2022 and now provides public e-bike shares in Whistler and private services for businesses and groups within Metro Vancouver, Victoria, and Whistler. Additionally, Evo Car Share has been found at the SFU Burnaby campus since 2016.

“This is our first campus-based program, and we are super excited to be partnering with SFU to drive a mode shift towards sustainable transportation, and providing hands-on education for students, while also benefiting residents and visitors,” said Leanne Buhler, senior manager for strategic ventures at BCAA.

Vancouver’s Mobi bike share is also expected to expand to the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus after receiving provincial funding earlier this year to expand its e-bike share offerings.