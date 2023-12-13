Rebranding of "Mobi by Shaw" into "Mobi by Rogers" in Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Vancouver’s public bike share system now has a slightly different new name, but a whole new branding scheme due to a change in ownership of its naming rights partner.

“Mobi by Shaw” has been formally renamed as “Mobi by Rogers,” and Shaw Communications’ blue livery on the bikes and stations is now gradually being replaced with the Rogers logo and the company’s bright red colours.

Today, crews with Mobi were spotted peeling off the old blue graphics, before applying the new distinctive red Rogers livery onto the bike fleet.

Of course, the changes are triggered by Rogers Communication’s recent acquisition of Shaw Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rogers as the new presenting partner of Vancouver’s bike share system, which is now rebranded as Mobi by Rogers. Rogers recognizes the value that public bike share brings in terms of sustainability, as well as promoting and encouraging an active lifestyle,” Mia Kohout, the General Manger of Vancouver Bike Share, told Daily Hive Urbanized.

She says the Rogers branding will be rolled out onto most of the bike fleet and all of the 250 stations in the coming months. The partnership under Rogers has already kicked off with 100 newly-rebranded classic bikes.

Mobi, which is privately operated by CycleHop, first launched in Vancouver in July 2016. Shortly after, in December 2016, Shaw was signed on as its naming rights partner.

According to the operator, Mobi reached the milestone of recording its five millionth ride in August 2023, and over 450,000 unique users have also been recorded to date. Based on their surveys, one-in-five trips on the bike share system replaces a trip that would have otherwise been taken by car.

Currently, the bike share system has a fleet of 2,000 pedal bikes, 600 e-bikes, and 250 stations.

This includes 100 additional e-bikes for Mobi’s expansion to the University of British Columbia (UBC), with the first stations and bikes on campus now operational. This is Mobi’s first expansion outside of Vancouver’s municipal boundaries.

The Shaw merger with Rogers has also led to the renaming of Shaw Tower on downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour waterfront, including the installation of a new rooftop “Rogers” sign.

As well, over recent months, Shaw-branded vehicles in Metro Vancouver have been gradually repainted with the Rogers branding.