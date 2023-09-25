Uber makes major service area expansion deep into the Fraser Valley

Uber service area in the Lower Mainland, as of September 25, 2023. (Uber)

As of today, Uber’s ride-hailing service area within the Lower Mainland has been expanded to cover the vast majority of the Fraser Valley.

The latest service area expansion pushes Uber’s easternmost service area from the previous boundary in western Abbotsford to the new boundary beyond Agassiz.

The service area now covers Mission, Kent, and the area north of Chilliwack. This also means Uber’s services now reach Harrison Hot Springs.

This expansion follows the Spring 2023 decision to add the Fraser Valley jurisdictions of the District of Hope, the District of Kent, and the City of Mission into the City of Vancouver-managed Inter-municipal Business License governing ride-hailing within the Lower Mainland.

Uber’s previous service area in the Lower Mainland:

Uber’s expanded service area in the Lower Mainland, as of September 25, 2023:

The latest push deep into the Fraser Valley is Uber’s single largest expansion in British Columbia, following its launch in Victoria and Kelowna in early June after receiving regulatory approval.

Uber now has an exponentially larger service area than Lyft, which covers Metro Vancouver, as their only market in BC.

The provincial government is currently a major review of the impact and operations of ride-hailing and taxi services. The findings and recommendations of the review — the largest of its kind since the pre-2020 deliberations of whether to enable Lyft and Uber to launch in BC — are expected to be released next year.