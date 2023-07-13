How the Hollywood actor's strike will affect Vancouver's film industry

An actor strike in the US is set to have immediate effects on Vancouver’s film industry.

Following a writer’s strike in Hollywood, now actors are set to join the picket lines, too. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has issued a strike order starting July 14 after more than four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) representing major studios and streamers like Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, and more.

According to SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP has been unwilling to offer a fair deal. How audiences consume media has changed immensely, and now in this new landscape, the union’s members are looking for better working conditions, fair pay including residuals on popular streaming shows, regulation of AI content using actors’ likenesses, and more.

Already, the cast of Oppenheimer, including Hollywood heavy hitters Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, walked off the film’s premiere in the UK. SAG-AFTRA members are set to walk off the job here in Canada, too.

Strike effects felt here in BC

According to Creative BC, the impacts of negotiations will be felt here in BC.

“The current labour action(s) will affect much but not all US production activity done in BC, other parts of Canada, and the world,” a rep from the Motion Picture Production Industry Association (MPPIA) of BC told Daily Hive.

“In BC, US based-production constitutes the bulk of production that routinely occurs here, but the current labour action does not “effectively shut down production,” it prevents the parts of production that, in this case, directly involve SAG/AFTRA actors and/or WGA members – for example, productions in prep or post-production can continue their work,” said a rep.

Canadian productions will also continue, as will other kinds of production that don’t engage SAG/AFTRA or WGA members, like commercial and/or documentary works.

In production in BC

The film industry in BC is a huge employer (30,000 to 40,000 full-time workers) and money-maker, amounting to $2.4 billion in total gross domestic product.

In July, there are several features and TV series filming in the province, including Can I Get a Witness? featuring Sandra Oh, which could be shut down until a resolution is reached.

The production industry workforce is eligible for EI if they fulfill the criteria, but the production industry can be trickier than others, MPPIA told Daily Hive.

“Since jobs are projected based, [that] could stand in the way of some people being eligible depending on timing and duration of their most recent project,” said a rep.

