As if we needed another reason to head to Victoria and get our fill of delicious grub! Eva Schnitzelhaus is set to open in the city’s downtown district this week.

The new German/Swiss-inspired restaurant will be officially opening its doors at 509 Fisgard Street on Wednesday, November 17.

Once it opens, the 600 sq ft, 38-seat space will offer patrons authentic après-ski vibes along with eats and sips during happy hour and dinner service.

Eva Schnitzelhaus is helmed by co-owner and executive chef Maxime Durand (formerly Agrius), who has crafted a menu inspired by classic German, Swiss, and Austrian fare.

Think Potato and Raclette, Beets and Sour Cream, Ham Hock and Sauerkraut, Pretzel and Mustard, and an Endive Waldorf Salad.

“We wanted to take German, Swiss and Austrian ingredients and recipes as people know them and give them a fresh new interpretation while still honouring the traditional ways they are prepared, presented and representative of a celebrated culinary heritage,” says Durand.

“We want to keep the Eva dining experience light, casual, and great for conversations — creating a relaxing place where guests can come after work, for dinner, or to grab a late-night snack over a stein or two. We look forward to welcoming guests into the space very soon.”

Folks can also look forward to a range of schnitzels and schnitzel sliders. There’s even a plant-based Eggplant Schnitzel on the menu.

Keep an eye on this spot’s socials and make sure you pop in the next time you’re in Victoria.

Eva Schnitzelhaus

Address: 509 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram