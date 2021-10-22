9 awesome must-try bars and restaurants in Victoria

Victoria, BC, is known as a destination for relaxation and romance, and it’s generally a fantastic place to soak up laid-back Pacific Northwest island vibes.

In recent years, BC’s capital city has garnered more and more national and international attention for its plethora of killer restaurants, cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries.

Whether you arrive via ferry or kick off your Victoria visit with spectacular views from a Harbour Air seaplane or Helijet, this city is one you’ve got to visit – rain or shine – to enjoy the views and the grub.

Plan a food and beverage crawl with these awesome must-try restaurants and bars in Victoria.

It’s the most regal place you’ll find outside of Buckingham Palace. Q at the Empress, located at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, is a must-visit when in Victoria.

Patrons can step into the storied dining room and indulge in delicious Pacific Northwest cuisine made with regional ingredients.

You’ll find plates like Hokkaido Scallop Crudo, Broiled Sablefish, and handmade Pappardelle with Braised Lamb Neck on the menu here.

When it comes to sips at this spot, you can enjoy them at Q Restaurant or order that signature Empress 75 cocktail at the oh-so-Insta-worthy Q Bar over on the other side of the room.

Address: Fairmont Empress Hotel – 721 Government Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-389-2727

Instagram

Boom + Batten offers top-notch cuisine and incredible waterfront views. The Paul Kane Place restaurant boasts brunch, lunch, and dinner menus full of eats like forno pizzas, pasta, and vegetarian options too.

Address: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria

Phone: 250-940-5850

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nachi • YVR Food Pornographer™ (@natch122)

It was named one of Air Canada’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants in the country in 2019, and it’s still much-loved today. Nowhere A Restaurant is a farm-to-table gem that offers tasting menus full of ingredient-driven eats alongside wine and cocktails.

Address: #g4 1001, Douglas Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-590-3590

Instagram

Located at the corner of award-winning boutique hotel Magnolia Hotel & Spa, The Courtney Room has been serving up modern Pacific Northwest cuisine since 2018.

The elegant ingredient-driven eatery is open for breakfast, dinner, and weekend brunch. It’s definitely worth stopping here to check out the menu, but be sure to squeeze in a couple of cocktails before you’re seated in the upper dining room.

Address: 619 Courtney Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-940-4090

Facebook | Instagram

Need a quick and satisfying bite? Look no further than The Joint. This pizzeria on Wharf Street offers a wide selection of meat and veggie-based pizzas made with local ingredients for cheap.

Address: 1219 Wharf Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-389-2226

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saveur Restaurant (@saveurresto)

Saveur Restaurant is a great place to settle in for a meal of French-inspired contemporary cuisine from award-winning chef Robert Cassels.

From the drool-worthy Saveur Burger to the Stillmeadows Farm Crispy Korean Pork Belly Sandwich, there’s bound to be something here for everyone’s taste and mood.

Address: 658 Herald Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-590-9251

Facebook | Instagram

If you ask a lot of the awesome hospitality folks in Victoria their favourite spot to head after their day wraps up, they’ll likely mention Tapa Bar (at least, many of the ones we spoke with did).

The eatery is located on Victoria’s historic Trounce Alley, and it offers up a selection of flavourful Spanish eats and a great array of cocktails too.

Whether you’re coming for a drink, a few bites, or a full meal deal, you won’t be disappointed with Tapa, because after all, if the locals love it, you know it has got to be good.

Address: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria

Phone: 250-383-0013

Facebook | Instagram

Conveniently located right next door to sister spot Tapa Bar, Bodega is a Spanish eatery and bar that serves a different vibe.

Bodega specializes in meat and cheese boards and has a drink program heavy on the Sherry, Vermouth, local and Spanish wines.

The house Gin & Tonic is almost too drinkable – if you know what we mean – and the atmosphere after dark is a great way to kick off or end a night out in Victoria.

Address: 1210 Broad Street, Victoria

Phone: 778-406-1210

Facebook | Instagram

Open daily at 5 pm, this bar and restaurant starts delighting your senses even before you walk through the door (which is down a short hall off Fort Street, by the way).

While the grub at Little Jumbo is top-notch – especially the Truffle Fries and the Salt Spring Island Mussels during our visit – the craft of making cocktails takes a front seat here.

Designing and mixing drinks is the name of the game at Little Jumbo, and a seat at the bar is the prime location from which to enjoy one of these beverages.

This should definitely be a destination on your crawl of Victoria, if only for a drink (or two) before or after dinner.

Address: 506 Fort Street, Victoria

Phone: 778-433-5535

Facebook | Instagram