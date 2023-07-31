Mr and Mrs Bear: Former Canucks defenceman married in beautiful BC wedding

Chambers Plan Employee Benefits has everything you’d expect and so much more. Ideal for businesses with 1-50 employees, our flexible and personalized group benefits are designed to meet your business’s changing needs and budget. That’s why more than 30,000 companies across Canada rely on Chambers Plan for superior group benefits options every year.

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear is a married man following a beautiful BC wedding with his new wife Lenasia over the weekend.

The pair were married at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country, north of Kelowna, sharing photos of the big day on social media.

It’s been an eventful last year for the Bear family, as Ethan was traded from Carolina to Vancouver in October. The 26-year-old had a respectable first season with the Canucks and was named to Team Canada’s roster at the IIHF World Championship, but suffered a devastating shoulder injury in the quarter-final that’s expected to keep him out of action until December.

Bear returned home with a gold medal around his neck, but it may have cost him his job with the Canucks.

That shoulder injury appeared to be part of the reason Canucks management chose not to qualify the Saskatchewan-born defender, making him an unrestricted free agent. Bear is still looking for a team.

Off the ice, Ethan and Lenasia welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, though they also suffered the tragic loss of their beloved pet dog.

The wedding of Mr and Mrs Bear was a long time coming for the couple, who announced their engagement nearly two years ago, in October of 2021.

“Here’s to forever my love,” Ethan said at the time. “Wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for you! Thank you for everything you do. I can’t wait to marry my best friend!!”

