Fiancée of Canucks' Ethan Bear details "tragic" loss of their family dog

Bronco was more than “just a dog” to Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear and his fiancée Lenasia Ned.

Bear was a surprise scratch from the Canucks’ lineup on January 21 against the Edmonton Oilers, his former team.

The official reason given for Bear’s absence by the Canucks was “personal reasons,” but word quickly spread that his dog had died. The 25-year-old was backed by a majority of fans on social media, but was ridiculed by a small minority. There was more to the story though.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2021, were devastated to lose their family dog Bronco, who died suddenly at the age of five. Ned was also pregnant and gave birth to daughter Gracie two days later.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, Bear said he believes the heartbreak forced his fiancée into labour. Gracie was born two weeks early, according to MacIntyre.

“Probably the hardest night I have experienced losing Bronco in my arms begging him to stay and to look at me watching him fall asleep I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Ned said on Instagram today.

“I quickly went into labour after hours of crying and screaming having to leave him at the vet. I couldn’t sleep in our room everything reminded me of him. As my contractions were getting stronger each hour it wasn’t until two days later Gracie was here.”

Bear missed three games, returning on January 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Some may say he was just a dog. Bronco was more than just our pet he was my everything for so many years every long road trip every new city it was me and him most of the time,” Ned explained. “He calmed my panic attacks and made me feel safe as my life can be lonely away from family and friends.”

Bear and Ned are planning to get married later this year.

“Such a traumatic episode has been tragic on our family especially welcoming a newborn who has given us so much love has created a lot of anxiety for myself,” wrote Ned. “Mental health is important and if you have something negative to say keep it to yourself you don’t know what people are going through.”