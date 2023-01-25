Canucks blueliner Ethan Bear, Lenasia Ned announce birth of daughter

Ethan Bear is now one proud papa.

Bear shared an Instagram story from fiancée Lenasia Ned announcing the birth of their daughter late Tuesday night.

“Baby Bear couldn’t wait to make an appearance,” Ned wrote in the Instagram story. “Exactly what our hearts needed. We love you so much, baby girl.”

The couple announced they were expecting seven weeks ago.

Bear’s announcement comes days after Bronco, his dog, passed away. He missed Saturday’s 4-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers as a result.

He also understandably missed a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Bear, acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes along with forward Lane Pederson in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in October, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 35 games with the Canucks this season.

He has 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 225 career games with Vancouver, Carolina, and the Edmonton Oilers.