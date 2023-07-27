Canucks' Kuzmenko is finding creative ways to train at a tropical locale

Andrei Kuzmenko is having one hell of a summer. The Vancouver Canucks winger, who isn’t going home to Russia this offseason, is travelling the globe.

In the last three months, the 27-year-old has shared photos and videos of himself in Venezuela, Brazil, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Indonesia, among other places.

Kuzmenko appears to have settled in Bali, where it hasn’t been all fun and games.

In preparation for his second NHL season this fall, Kuzmenko has found some unique ways to train, with his agent Dan Milstein sharing videos showcasing his client’s regimen.

Kuzmenko was seen doing one-legged squats while holding what looked to be a chunk of wood wrapped with a rope. He did this shirtless, beside the pool, while overlooking the beautiful Indonesian countryside.

Kuzmenko was also this seen racing up a flight of outdoor stairs in the tropical locale, with Milstein proclaiming that his client is “taking over Bali.”

This is the second time in the last week that Milstein has provided an update on Kuzmenko’s overseas training.

“Our client’s wish is our command,” Milstein said on July 21. “When [Kuzmenko] wanted to vacation in Bali, we were tasked with finding and providing on- and off-ice training. The best in the business were dispatched to Indonesia to prepare our friend for the upcoming season.”

Kuzmenko appears to be working with a personal trainer, as shown in the video below.

Andrey Kuzmenko of Vancouver #Canucks wanted to vacation in Bali, we were tasked with finding and providing on & off ice training. The best in the business were dispatched to Indonesia to prepare our friend for the upcoming season.

The Canucks sniper, who scored 39 goals, 35 assists, and 74 points last season, has found ice in Indonesia, too. Kuzmenko posed for a photo with his father at the rink recently, with both decked out in Canucks gear.

Kuzmenko is bucking the norm of NHL players with his offseason adventure, which may lead to extra scrutiny from head coach Rick Tocchet. The Canucks head coach spoke about this being a “big summer” for his players ad nauseam late last season.

If Kuzmenko has a big year, he might find a few of his teammates asking for training advice next summer.