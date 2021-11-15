Rainfall and wind warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued multiple weather alerts for Metro Vancouver on Monday morning.

The agency says that areas near the coast will experience strong wind gusts, with Northwest winds reaching 70 km/hour, and gusts up to 90 km/hour. Environment Canada says that the winds will pick up around noon and remain strong throughout the afternoon.

The wind warning is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

In addition to a wind warning, much of Metro Vancouver is under a rainfall warning as a cold front moves in.

Metro Vancouver could see total rainfall in amounts as high as 140 to 180 mm. Environment Canada said it is a “significant atmospheric river event” that will keep the downpours coming in the area. The agency said that some areas have already seen 100 to 140 mm of rain, and could see an additional 30 to 40 mm on Monday.

Areas under the rainfall warning are:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

In all areas Environment Canada says people should exercise caution as high winds can cause tree limbs to break and cause power outages. The high amounts of rainfall can cause rivers to flood and roadways to washout.

On Sunday, heavy rains, flooding and mudslides prompted the City of Abbotsford to open its Emergency Operations Centre.