"Atmospheric river" dropping up to 150 mm of rain on Vancouver this weekend

An “atmospheric river” is expected to drop up to 150 millimetres of rain on Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Ahead of the storm, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The Lower Mainland, Lower Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and southern sections of the Sunshine Coast will see “heavy rain” begin on Saturday night.

Between 75 and 150 mm of rain is expected to drench the region before Monday morning.

“A series of moisture laden systems associated with an atmospheric river from the Pacific will begin arriving Saturday evening and bring heavy rain to the South Coast,” Environment Canada said.

“Meanwhile the freezing level will lift to over the mountain tops. Heavy rain in combination with the melting snow can result in high stream levels and local flooding.”

Residents are advised to monitor Environment Canada for any additional alerts ahead of the weekend storm.