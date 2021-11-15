NewsWeather

Mudslides, flooding in Abbotsford as Emergency Operations Centre opens (VIDEO)

Amanda Wawryk
Nov 15 2021, 3:44 am
Sandbagging in Abbotsford/Catrina Jackson/Twitter

Heavy rains, flooding and mudslides prompted the City of Abbotsford to open its Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department is involved and says that anyone who can’t return home or has been evacuated should head to the EOC at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), located at 2499 McMillian Road.

Constable Paul Walker with Abbotsford Police tells Daily Hive, “Abby PD is currently assisting with road closures throughout the City.”

This was the situation on Pioneer Court in Clayburn Village.

These videos were taken by Catrina Jackson on Sunday evening. She tells Daily Hive that she grew up in the Clayburn Village area and can’t remember ever seeing a situation like this.

Another photo shows people in the same area filling sandbags.

Abbotsford Flooding/Nov2021

Sandbagging in Abbotsford/Catrina Jackson/Twitter

On Twitter, Abbotsford Police says it is aware of a number of mudslides and washouts that are affecting numerous properties as of Sunday night.

Walker adds, “We have a variety of flooding that’s occurring within the City at this time.”

No injuries have been reported.

On Eagle Mountain, 12 properties are impacted. There are two properties dealing with small mudslides or washouts on Glen Mountain.

On Dawson Road, there are up to 50 properties impacted by the weather situation.

Police say crews are on scene and assessments are in progress.

There are also a number of road closures throughout the city.

According to Environment Canada, there is still a rainfall warning for the region.

abbotsford rainfall

Rainfall Warning remains up for Abbotsford/Environment Canada

