FoodRestaurant Openings

Tito's Kitchen to bring its lasagna bar concept to Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 19 2024, 11:07 pm
Tito's Kitchen to bring its lasagna bar concept to Vancouver

A new spot for delicious home-style lasagna for delivery and pickup is opening in Vancouver.

Tito’s Kitchen is a lasagna bar that started in Toronto and has now expanded to Vancouver. On Instagram, the restaurant shared, “Tito’s Kitchen is opening a new location, bringing our delicious lasagna creations to your neighbourhood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tito’s Kitchen (@titoskitchento)

What makes Tito’s lasagna so special is that it uses the owners’ nonna’s family recipe.

The lasagna is made with homemade ragu and bechamel, all topped with quality cheese. It’s a carb lover’s dream come true.

The spot boasts a simple menu with your choice of meat or veggie lasagna. You can also add other bites like salads and mozzarella bites.

However, it’s important to note that these delicious pasta offerings are only available for pickup and delivery.

Will you be checking out this new lasagna bar? Let us know in the comments.

Tito’s Kitchen

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop