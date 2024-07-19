A new spot for delicious home-style lasagna for delivery and pickup is opening in Vancouver.

Tito’s Kitchen is a lasagna bar that started in Toronto and has now expanded to Vancouver. On Instagram, the restaurant shared, “Tito’s Kitchen is opening a new location, bringing our delicious lasagna creations to your neighbourhood.”

What makes Tito’s lasagna so special is that it uses the owners’ nonna’s family recipe.

The lasagna is made with homemade ragu and bechamel, all topped with quality cheese. It’s a carb lover’s dream come true.

The spot boasts a simple menu with your choice of meat or veggie lasagna. You can also add other bites like salads and mozzarella bites.

However, it’s important to note that these delicious pasta offerings are only available for pickup and delivery.

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

