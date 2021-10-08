FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsSpecials & Deals

D/6 offering All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving dinner this weekend

Hanna McLean
Oct 8 2021, 12:55 pm
Courtesy D/6 | Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Get out those stretchy pants! There’s an All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving dinner happening this weekend in Vancouver.

D/6 Bar and Lounge will be offering this bottomless holiday dinner option on Sunday, October 10 for dinner.

For $49 per person, folks will be able to eat all their favourite Thanksgiving staples. Here’s what you can enjoy if you attend:

  • Rossdown Farms Turkey
  • White and dark meat roulade
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Crisp fried Brussels sprouts
  • Stuffing
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham
  • Hot mustard
  • Dinner rolls
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Lemon Meringue Pie
  • Whipped cream
  • Dolce de lece

Reservations are highly recommended; enjoy turkey lovers!

D/6 Bar and Lounge

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-7277

