D/6 offering All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving dinner this weekend
Oct 8 2021, 12:55 pm
Get out those stretchy pants! There’s an All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving dinner happening this weekend in Vancouver.
D/6 Bar and Lounge will be offering this bottomless holiday dinner option on Sunday, October 10 for dinner.
For $49 per person, folks will be able to eat all their favourite Thanksgiving staples. Here’s what you can enjoy if you attend:
- Rossdown Farms Turkey
- White and dark meat roulade
- Mashed potatoes
- Crisp fried Brussels sprouts
- Stuffing
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham
- Hot mustard
- Dinner rolls
- Pumpkin Pie
- Lemon Meringue Pie
- Whipped cream
- Dolce de lece
Reservations are highly recommended; enjoy turkey lovers!
D/6 Bar and Lounge
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-7277