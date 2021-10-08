Get out those stretchy pants! There’s an All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving dinner happening this weekend in Vancouver.

D/6 Bar and Lounge will be offering this bottomless holiday dinner option on Sunday, October 10 for dinner.

For $49 per person, folks will be able to eat all their favourite Thanksgiving staples. Here’s what you can enjoy if you attend:

Rossdown Farms Turkey

White and dark meat roulade

Mashed potatoes

Crisp fried Brussels sprouts

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham

Hot mustard

Dinner rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

Whipped cream

Dolce de lece

Reservations are highly recommended; enjoy turkey lovers!

D/6 Bar and Lounge

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-7277