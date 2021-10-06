Breka Bakery to open brand new facility to supply their other locations

It’s getting harder and harder to be in any region of Vancouver without a Breka Bakery location. Luckily for us, Breka is making sure all of their locations have a steady supply of tasty treats with the opening of a new bakery facility.

Breka’s new facility is going to be located at Marine Landing, a brand new industrial and office complex developed by Wesbild and KingSett Capital.

The family-run Breka Bakery will use the new space to supply their soon-to-be seven locations. It will also serve as a cafe to feed the growing and bustling neighbourhood near the Marine Gateway Canada Line Station.

Breka’s new 6,500 sq ft facility will likely be a popular location for people in the transit-heavy area.

Breka is known for its sweet and savoury treats, flavoured coffee drinks, and its 24-hour operating schedule.

They most recently opened up a new location at 740 West Hastings Street, formerly a Caffè Artigiano.

The other locations are at 4th Avenue, Davie Street, Denman Street, Bute Street, Main Street, and their flagship location on Fraser Street.

Wesbild will redevelop the existing warehouse structures spanning 60,000 sq ft, into two new six-storey industrial buildings, with a total area of about 340,000 sq ft. The project’s design firm is MGBA Architecture.

This includes about 230,000 sq ft of industrial space on the lower levels and 50,000 sq ft of warehouse space on the ground level.

The opening date of the facility remains unknown, but construction on the Wesbild development is expected to begin soon.

With files from Kenneth Chan