These are the most hated fast food companies in Canada

Canadians are really passionate about their food options, and according to a new report, we now know what establishment is the most hated in the country.
Using the research tool SentiStrength, RAVE Reviews calculated the hate rate of food companies based on an analysis of over a million brand-related tweets, positive or negative by country.
The company reviewed a ton of categories, including tech, gaming, and a general list of brands.
Agree or disagree, some of these companies may come as a surprise.
Most Hated Food Companies in Canada
- Orange Julius (47.06%)
- Wendy’s (41.65%)
- Tim Hortons (37.98%)
- McDonald’s (36.82%)
- Little Caesars (36.73%)
- Subway (36.11%)
- KFC (34.85%)
- Domino’s (33.85%)
- Taco Bell (33.33%)
- Starbucks (31.99%)
- Pizza Hut (31.20%)
- Burger King (30.88%)
- Dunkin’ Donuts (30.56%)
- Dairy Queen (27.89%)
- Baskin Robbins (19.51%)
- Jollibee (14.75%)
You can find the full report from RAVE Reviews here.