East Vancouver family recovering from devastating house fire closes businesses indefinitely

Two families in East Vancouver are trying to come to terms with a devastating loss after their two-storey home was engulfed in flames late last month.

As they try to salvage their remaining belongings and get back on their feet, Andrew Nguyen tells Daily Hive his family has had to close its catering business indefinitely as a result of the fire.

Nguyen, his brother, and his parents lived in a home they rented on the corner of Lillooet Street and Grandview Highway. He says his family had been fortunate to have the house as it had everything they needed.

They also lived a few blocks away from the Little Saigon business district – which hosts many Vietnamese community members.

Being so close to this neighbourhood “is actually how my family started one of our businesses through the connection and the community support,” he says.

“We’ve really built a life here in East Vancouver because of the support here.”

“It felt like I was in the movie”

On Tuesday, October 25, around 6 pm, Nguyen says the power in his home went out inexplicably.

“But we really didn’t think too much of it,” he says.

A few minutes later, he and his brother noticed people surrounding the house, “and I just thought, what’s going on out there?… At the same time, I see a little red glow.”

When Nguyen opened his window, he says he noticed he was just meters away from flames.

“It felt like I was in the movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Nguyen (@asmallnguyen)



Nguyen and his brother were able to escape from the burning home with the help of neighbours. His parents were not home at the time of the fire.

The 25-year-old says he just stood barefoot in the rain as they watched flames engulf their home.

“We were just watching our home go down in flames. There’s nothing much we can do other than just watch it from across the street,” he says. “It was really hard just to be able to watch the fire take our home of 12-plus years, and all we can do is watch.”

A family living on the first floor of the home was also threatened by the fire and made it out without serious injuries, according to Nguyen.

As he waited for the flames to die down, Nguyen says he shared the news on his social media, which prompted an overwhelming amount of support and generosity.

“Everything was just happening so fast that we have friends come with donated clothes and hoodies and warm jackets and socks,” he says.

When the family was able to return to the home, Nguyen says his family found a few salvageable items but his personal items and mementos were gone.

Restaurant businesses left in limbo

The Nguyen family operates two businesses — Kozu Sushi Pizza and Huong Viet desserts — both of which operate without a storefront.

The catering business functions as a ghost kitchen and food is made in the newest Coho Commissary space on E Georgia Street.

However, after long days of delivering orders and navigating how to recover from the fire, Nguyen says the business has shut down for now.

“We hopefully want to get it up and going very soon. Once we get on our feet.”

But, despite everything, Nguyen says he continues to feel positive despite all the losses.

“I’m very blessed to have my entire family out safe and alive, and that’s all that really matters.”

The community rallies behind them

Without tenant insurance, both families are not eligible for coverage which Nguyen says has made his family feel lost while navigating this challenging time.

Nguyen says he is fortunate his family has friends and relatives in the city who have offered shelter and supplies; however, the family living below them does not have the same resources and connections.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help both families affected by the fire.

As of Thursday, $10,000 has been raised.

“I just know that what happened to me has happened to others. And at the end of the day, we can get through it right and it’s just to show awareness that anything can really happen,” he says.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Investigation Division confirmed to Daily Hive that the cause of the fire was accidental.